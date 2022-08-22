Ranjeet shares vintage picture on instagram

Ranjeet Bedi shared a throwback photo on Instagram while on set of a 1990s movie.

Ranjeet claimed he couldn’t remember whose film it was from, but his admirers said it was Dhaal.

Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Danny Denzongpa, and Amrish Puri were also seen in the photograph.

Ranjeet (veteran actor) who has appeared in over 500 films in his career, shared a throwback picture on Instagram.

Ranjeet Bedi, an actor, shared a throwback photo while on the set of a 1990s movie. Ranjeet claimed he couldn't recall whose movie it was from, but his admirers told him it was from the Dhaal set from 1997.

Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Danny Denzongpa, and late actor Amrish Puri were also seen in the photograph.

Sharing the photo on Sunday, Ranjeet wrote, “All d Good Guys.” One fan commented, “All the good guys were bad guys in some movies. Legends.” One fan asked, “Which film was this?” Ranjeet replied him, “Sorry I don’t know.” Replying to this comment, many fans wrote “Sir it is Dhaal.” One person joked, “Yeh koi movie nahi hai ye har hafte shareef logo ki mulaqaate hoti thi (This is not from a film, this is how decent people used to meet earlier).”

Born in the conservative Sikh family’s Jandiala Guru village in Punjab, close to Amritsar, Ranjeet was given the name Gopal Bedi and acted in more than 500 movies. Ranjeet, who briefly attended Delhi’s Hindu College, entered the film profession in 1966–1967 by portraying Rekha’s brother in the film Saawan Bhado.

He co-starred in Reshma aur Shera in 1968 alongside actor Sunil Dutt, who gave him the stage name “Ranjeet.” In 1971, he received his debut role as a villain alongside Shashi Kapoor in Rakhee’s Sharmeelee.

Last year, when he came to The Kapil Sharma Show he recalled that after Sharmeelee was released he was thrown out of the house and was told, “Yeh koi kaam hai? Koi major, officer, air force officer ya doctor ka role karo. Baap ka naak katwa diya hai. Apna kaunsa mooh leke jayega Amritsar mein (What kind of work is this? You should take up roles like army major, officer, air force officer, or doctor. You have humiliated your father. How will he face everyone back home in Amritsar)?”