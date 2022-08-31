Ranveer Singh amazed crowd with his performance on Malhari

The 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 took place on August 30.

The grand event was kick-started by a Ganesh aarti.

And an electrifying performance by Ranveer Singh.

He also bagged the award for 'Best Actor for his performance in Kabir Khan's '83'.

Ranveer Singh was seen moving his heart off on his hit track, wearing a yellow and dark outfit, ‘Malhari’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’.



Ranveer likewise proceeded to pack the Filmfare grant for ‘Best Actor’ for his presentation in Kabir Khan’s ’83’.



The entertainer was additionally joined by Deepika in front of an audience as he got profound in the wake of getting the honor. This is the fifth time Ranveer Singh has won a Filmfare grant.

In the mean time, on the work front, he will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rough Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-featuring Alia Bhatt. The film additionally includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key jobs.

Aside from this, he is likewise a piece of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ which additionally stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in lead jobs.

