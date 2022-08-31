Advertisement
Ranveer Singh amazed crowd with his performance on Malhari

Articles
  • The 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 took place on August 30.
  • The grand event was kick-started by a Ganesh aarti.
  • And an electrifying performance by Ranveer Singh.
  • He also bagged the award for ‘Best Actor for his performance in Kabir Khan’s ’83’.
Ranveer Singh was seen moving his heart off on his hit track, wearing a yellow and dark outfit, ‘Malhari’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’.

The 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 which occurred on August 30 was an elegant undertaking.

The stupendous occasion was launched by a Ganesh aarti and an energizing presentation by, in all honesty, Ranveer Singh.

The entertainer, who was likewise mooring the show, engaged his crowd with his peculiar funny bone.

Ranveer talked about purchasing a house with his beautiful spouse Deepika Padukone, similitudes he has with Vicky Kaushal and about Alia Bhatt’s marriage with Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranveer likewise proceeded to pack the Filmfare grant for ‘Best Actor’ for his presentation in Kabir Khan’s ’83’.

The entertainer was additionally joined by Deepika in front of an audience as he got profound in the wake of getting the honor. This is the fifth time Ranveer Singh has won a Filmfare grant.

In the mean time, on the work front, he will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rough Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-featuring Alia Bhatt. The film additionally includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key jobs.

Aside from this, he is likewise a piece of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ which additionally stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in lead jobs.

