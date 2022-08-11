Ranveer Singh embraces Aamir Khan as they adorably poses

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, hits theatres on August 11 (today). the fortunate Raksha Bandhan day. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya are also featured in this. This film marks Chay’s Bollywood debut. The director is Advait Chandan.

The star-studded special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha yesterday. A number of famous people were spotted during the viewing. We got to see a variety of celebrities together, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Ranveer recently shared a sweet photo of himself and Aamir on Instagram, in which he could be seen leaning his head against Aamir’s chest as they both smiled for the camera.

He used the heart emoji as the caption for the photo. As soon as he shared the image on social media, it quickly became popular. Celebrities and fans expressed their affection by leaving comments and praises.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni.