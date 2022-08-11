Ranveer Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh play foosball with Yusuf and Irfan at Laal Singh Chaddha screening

Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Aamir invited cricketers for the premiere night.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan were seen playing foosball with Irfan Pathan.

On Wednesday, Aamir Khan showed his long-awaited movie “Laal Singh Chaddha” at a special event. A lot of famous people, like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Jaaved Jaaferi, were seen at the special screening.

Aamir invited both Bollywood stars and cricketers to the premiere night. Irfan Pathan shared a cool video on social media. He and his brother Yusuf were seen at the movie theatre.

In the video, Ranveer and Fatima Sana Shaikh can be seen playing foosball with the Pathan brothers. Based on the video, Ranveer and Irfan played as a team, while Fatima and Yusuf played as a team.

The video is being made by Ira Khan, Aamir’s daughter, who has a huge number of fans on social media.

Irfan sent the video to his fans and wrote, “Had fun watching the movie #laalsinghchaddha Laal will make you fall in love with his goodness. Aamir khan as always has played the character with Perfection. Well done @aamirkhanproductions on such a feel good movie. By the way @ranveersingh score ke baare mein baat Kare ya jaane de?? warna Dangal hoga;) @fatimasanashaikh @yusuf_pathan.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya are also in the movie “Laal Singh Chaddha.” It is a remake of the movie “Forrest Gump” by Tom Hanks.

