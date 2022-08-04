Advertisement
  • Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone as he can’t stop himself from watching her
Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone as he can’t stop himself from watching her

Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone as he can’t stop himself from watching her

Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone as he can’t stop himself from watching her

Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone

  • Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked the runway together at Mijwan fashion show.
  • The couple were photographed together, and appeared mesmerised by one another.
  • She posted a behind-the-scenes video with more details about their photoshoot.
In a behind-the-scenes video from Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan fashion show, Deepika Padukone and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh can be seen strutting down the runway together as the show-stoppers. The action leading up to, during, and following Ranveer and Deepika’s ramp walk was shown in the clip. Ranveer and  Padukone were photographed together, and they appeared mesmerised by one another. The Bollywood diva even made a joke about it in the video she released, giving the impression that Ranveer was unable to take his eyes off her.

At the recently completed Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai, She looked lovely as she walked the runway alongside Ranveer. The couple’s PDA at the star-studded fashion show, which included holding hands and Ranveer kissing his wifey, was one of the highlights of Mijwan 2022.

Following the release of their event photos, The has since published a video with further information about how they prepared for the fashion show, their photo session, and other aspects of the event.

As they posed for photos surrounded by their crews, Padmavati actress is heard telling Ranveer, “Look there na (at the photographer), why are you looking at me?”

In the BTS video, the 36-years-old actress can be seen getting ready and doing her cosmetics. Ranveer had a ponytail and was wearing a black sherwani with white embroidery. While Deepika chose a glitzy lehenga in white and gold that was heavily embellished and paired with a big necklace.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

