Ranveer Singh: No idea, nude photoshoot would get him troubled

Ranveer Singh became the center of controversy after sharing nude pictures.

The Bajirao Mastani actor received a lot of trolling and backlash for it.

An FIR was filed by a city-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Ranveer Singh had snatched every one of the eyeballs since he shared his bare pictures via online entertainment.

The Bajirao Mastani entertainer’s photos became famous online, and keeping in mind that many had pleasant comments about them, the entertainer got a ton of savaging and reaction for it as well.

Ranveer turned into the focal point of debate after he shot bare photos for the worldwide magazine, Paper Magazine.

A FIR was recorded by a city-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that said Ranveer had harmed the feelings of ladies overall and offended their humility by posting bare photos via web-based entertainment stages.

As of late, Ranveer was called to show up before the police on August 22, however he was unable to show up before the Police on the given date because of his expert responsibilities.

On Monday, Ranveer showed up before the Mumbai Police to keep his assertion regarding the FIR enrolled against him between 7 am and 9.30 am.

A source near Mumbai police uncovered that in his proclamation to the cops, the entertainer kept up with that he had not transferred the questionable photographs.

Moreover, likewise said that he didn’t understand that the naked photoshoot would make inconvenience for him.

In the mean time, on the work front, Ranveer was most recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which likewise featured Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Aside from this, the Dil Dhadakne Do entertainer will be seen next in Karan Johar’s film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the number one spot, which is scheduled to deliver in the films on 10 February 2023.

Ranveer likewise has different activities including Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus co-featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. He will likewise star in the Hindi change of the Tamil film, Anniyan ready to go.

