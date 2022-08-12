Ranveer Singh questioned on August 22 about naked photoshoot

Ranveer Singh will be questioned by the Chembur Police later this month.

A team from the Mumbai Police went to his home to give him the notice telling him to meet with them on August 22.

An NGO said that Ranveer had hurt women’s feelings and made fun of their modesty by posting naked pictures on social media

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh got everyone’s attention after his naked photoshoot blew up social media. There have been a lot of comments about this photoshoot on social media. Many people in the business talked about this, and Ranveer’s friends in the business, like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others, stood up for him. But it looks like the actor’s problems are not over, as he has been called to the Chembur Police station to be questioned.

Ranveer Singh asked for questions to be asked

Ranveer Singh will be questioned by the Chembur Police later this month about the naked pictures he posted on social media. A team from the Mumbai Police went to his home to give him the notice telling him to meet with them on August 22, but the actor was not in Mumbai at the time. A city-based non-governmental organization seems to have filed a complaint that led to this case being opened (NGO). The NGO said that Ranveer had hurt women’s feelings and made fun of their modesty by posting naked pictures on social media.

An NGO named the Shyam Mangaram Foundation reportedly submitted a complaint claiming, “We saw several shameful nude images last week.” The lawsuit said such measures should be challenged. Times Now reports that a case has been filed for insulting women’s modesty under Section 67A of the IT Act and Sections 292, 293, 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read Ranveer Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh play foosball with Yusuf and Irfan at Laal Singh Chaddha screening Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'...