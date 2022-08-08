Ranveer Singh reveals he chooses outfits he feels like

Ranveer Singh is renowned for the way he dresses.

He says, he doesn’t plan the things he does.

The actor said that he usually wears what he wants.

Ranveer Singh is renowned for the way he dresses. Some people like it, some people don’t, but it’s hard to miss the actor’s unique clothes. During a Koffee With Karan episode, Deepika Padukone, who was then his fiancée and is now his wife, was asked by Karan Johar if she loves, hates, or tolerates his style. She said that she tolerates it. On the other hand, there are some fans of the superstar who can’t stop raving about how different he is.

Ranveer Singh told Bollywood Hungama in an exclusive interview that he doesn’t plan the things he does and that he doesn’t know how people feel about them until they talk about them. The actor talked about Ranveer vs. Wild and how people felt about it at the IAA event. Using fashion as an example, the actor said that he usually wears what he wants, but he doesn’t know how other people see it until they tell him.

Ranveer Singh recently went to the IAA Leadership Awards, where he was named Brand Endorser of the Year. The actor has been working with 41 brands for a long time. On the movie front, Ranveer Singh will be in Cirkus, which is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Pooja Hegde. The actor just finished filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which was directed by Karan Johar and starred Alia Bhatt as his love interest. The movie is likely to come out sometime next year.

