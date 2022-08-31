Ranveer Singh, a Bollywood actor, attracted a lot of attention when he posted on social media about his nude photoshoot for a foreign magazine.

While many people had positive things to say about the Bajirao Mastani hero’s photographs after they went viral, the actor also faced a great deal of trolling and hate.

Ranveer attracted attention after he took nude photos for Paper Magazine. A non-governmental organization (NGO) from the city filed an FIR alleging that Ranveer had offended the feelings of women generally and insulted their modesty by sharing naked pictures on social media.

Ranveer was recently ordered to appear in front of the police on August 22, but he was unable to do so on that date due to work commitments. Ranveer appeared before the Mumbai Police on Monday to give a statement on the FIR that was filed against him between 7 and 9:30 am.

According to ETimes, a source close to the Mumbai police said that the actor insisted he had not posted the contentious images in his testimony to the police authorities. Moreover, he added that he wasn’t aware that the nude photo shoot would cause him problems.