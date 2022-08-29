Priyanka Chopra is one of the most well-liked stars in the business.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most well-liked stars in the business. She has a lot of talent, but she never wanted to be a star because of it. Instead, she wanted to try to do something big. In Bollywood, PeeCee’s performances in movies like The White Tiger, Barfi, The Sky Is Pink, Mary Kom, Agneepath, Kaminey, Fashion, and many others blew our minds.

The actress from the movie Barfi got her start in Hollywood with the American TV show Quantico, where she played Alex Parrish. Since then, her cinematic journey hasn’t come to an end. PeeCee is a successful businesswoman as well as an actor.

Her haircare brand, Anomaly, just came out in India on the beauty and lifestyle website Nykaa. The actress was asked who in the movie business she would give the hairstyles of her most famous characters.

Ranveer Singh would look good with curly hair, says Priyanka Chopra.

When asked who would look good with her character’s hairstyle in Barfi, the actress said, “Ranveer Singh would look really cute with curly hair.” She chose Alia Bhatt for Dostana because she thought a blow dry would look great on her.

PeeCee said that Katrina Kaif would look great with short hair because of her bob cut in Pyar Impossible. She chose Janhvi Kapoor for her Bajirao Mastani look, saying that it would look great on the Dhadak actress’s face. The last name she suggested was Deepika Padukone for Gunday.

Priyanka Chopra’s personal life

This year, Priyanka and Nick Jonas had their daughter Malti through surrogacy. On January 22, Priyanka and Nick shared the news on Instagram, where they also posted a photo of their daughter when she came home after 100 days in the NICU.

Q “We are thrilled to say that we have a baby through a surrogate. We’d appreciate it if you wouldn’t bother us during this special time so we can focus on our family. “Thank you so much,” the couple said at the time in a joint Instagram post.

Even though PeeCee and Nick have decided to keep their daughter away from social media and paparazzi for now, they still share photos of her with her face covered. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, said that the famous couple will probably show Malti’s face when she turns one.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming project

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back to Me with Sam Heughan, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

