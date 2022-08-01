Ranveer Singh wraps up his movie, Alia Bhatt joins via video call


  • Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt wrap up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
  • Ranveer shared a video from the sets as the group wraps up the film.
  • KJo set up a video where Alia should have been moving to Ranbir’s channa mereya.
Everyone is focused on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt since the hit Gully Boy Jodi was good to go to get back in the saddle with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan Johar recently imparted an image to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s lead entertainers Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

These two have been buckling down on the film since last year and presently it is the ideal opportunity for them to say a farewell to the task. As of late, Alia huge farewell to the film as she wrapped up her part.

KJo set up a video where she should have been visible moving to hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s channa mereya and today Ranveer shared a video from the sets as the group wraps up the film.

The entertainer likewise educated that they are simply left with a tune to shoot.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

