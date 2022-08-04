Rapper Mystikal denied bail over rape allegations

Rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and strangling a woman at his Louisiana home, had no bond imposed by the court.

According to The Advocate, State District Judge Steven Tureau decided that the evidence against the 51-year-old, real name Michael Tyler, his background, and the victim’s worries fulfilled the requirements for keeping him without bond.

Tyler was sentenced to six years in jail after confessing to sexual violence in 2003. Prosecutors in Caddo Parish, northwest Louisiana, dismissed the rape and kidnapping allegations against him in December 2020, ending his 18-month incarceration.

The newspaper reported that he was not found guilty of additional offenses, such as marijuana possession and misdemeanor domestic violence, that had been made against him since the mid-1990s.

Tyler’s defense attorney, Roy Maughan Jr., had requested a bond of 250,000 dollars (£205,000), but after the hearing he informed the newspaper that Tyler is most likely not going to appeal the bond decision. Tyler is accused of recent crimes such rape and domestic abuse battery by strangling.

Mr. Maughan was unsuccessful in having the court record reflect that Tyler kept all of his court dates in those matters and that, as a well-known person, he would find it difficult to elude capture if he ran away.