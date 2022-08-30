Rapper’s murder at Notting Hill Carnival

Prince Charles and Camilla spotted together at Notting Hill Carnival after COVID-19 pandemic
Prince Charles and Camilla attended the Notting Hill Carnival together. The event...
A teenage rapper was killed and hundreds were detained during London’s Notting Hill Carnival, according to police on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old victim was the latest in a string of knife-crime attacks in the British capital this year that have raised growing concerns. He died after being stabbed on Monday.
The perpetrator was eventually revealed to be TKorStretch, a rapper from Bristol in western England.
His manager Chris Patrick posted on Instagram, “He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result.
He continued, “TK was a good child, a decent guy, and what’s occurred hurts my heart.
On Monday, the last day of the carnival, about 8:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), according to the London Metropolitan Police, police were summoned to reports of a stabbing in Ladbroke Grove and provided emergency first aid.
The police said, “He was transferred to a west London hospital where, despite the staff’s best attempts, he was pronounced dead.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.