Edition: English
Rapper’s murder at Notting Hill Carnival

  • The 21-year-old victim was the latest in a string of knife crime attacks.
  • TKorStretch was a rapper from Bristol in western England.
  • He died after being stabbed on Monday.
A teenage rapper was killed and hundreds were detained during London’s Notting Hill Carnival, according to police on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old victim was the latest in a string of knife-crime attacks in the British capital this year that have raised growing concerns. He died after being stabbed on Monday.

The perpetrator was eventually revealed to be TKorStretch, a rapper from Bristol in western England.

His manager Chris Patrick posted on Instagram, “He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result.

He continued, “TK was a good child, a decent guy, and what’s occurred hurts my heart.

On Monday, the last day of the carnival, about 8:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), according to the London Metropolitan Police, police were summoned to reports of a stabbing in Ladbroke Grove and provided emergency first aid.

The police said, “He was transferred to a west London hospital where, despite the staff’s best attempts, he was pronounced dead.

Prince Charles and Camilla spotted together at Notting Hill Carnival after COVID-19 pandemic
Prince Charles and Camilla spotted together at Notting Hill Carnival after COVID-19 pandemic

Prince Charles and Camilla attended the Notting Hill Carnival together. The event...

