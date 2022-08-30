Rashi Mal was heartbroken over her role being chopped

Advertisement
  • Actor and vocalist Rashi Mal claims that being involved in the arts has given her greater mental and emotional fortitude.
  • “Ayan (Mukerji) is family acquaintance and I too have a connect with him,” she said.
  • In 2020, Mal launched her debut single, “Misaal,” and she is currently working on her follow-up.
Actor and vocalist Rashi Mal claims that being involved in the arts has given her greater mental and emotional fortitude.
The actor claims, “After doing series of training, in acting and singing, I slowly started inching closer to getting projects in both the fields. Things really are difficult for people who hail from non-film background. But then, I had my music and love for acting that made me sail through tough times.”
“I had really worked very hard on the role. I got intensely involved playing the character and was heartbroken when the film released. But, as the director explained, I realised that these things are part and parcel of the job. It happens with biggies, phir mein to newcomer thi! Now, I have understood the scene that you need to work hard and move on. You cannot carry the baggage of the outcome on your shoulders.”

“Ayan (Mukerji) is family acquaintance and I too have a connect with him. When this role came to me, I was elated to share screen with Alia (Bhatt) and Ranbir (Kapoor). But, when I had to join them on the sets in just two days it was like any other project for me where I have to play my role to the best of ability. I avoid taking pressure so that it does not affect my performance. I have worked really hard to up my graph by consciously taking projects that have been a notch up than the previous one,” she says.

In 2020, Mal launched her debut single, “Misaal,” and she is currently working on her follow-up. “I love singing and penning songs. I also sang Buri Buri for Manisha Koirala’s comeback film Dear Maya. My next is song will be a bilingual in Hindi its Na Ja whereas in English it’s Stay.”

