Rashi Mal was heartbroken over her role being chopped

Kamal Rashid Khan detained by Police over controversial tweets
Kamal Rashid Khan better known as KRK has been arrested by the...
Actor and vocalist Rashi Mal claims that being involved in the arts has given her greater mental and emotional fortitude.
The actor claims, “After doing series of training, in acting and singing, I slowly started inching closer to getting projects in both the fields. Things really are difficult for people who hail from non-film background. But then, I had my music and love for acting that made me sail through tough times.”
“I had really worked very hard on the role. I got intensely involved playing the character and was heartbroken when the film released. But, as the director explained, I realised that these things are part and parcel of the job. It happens with biggies, phir mein to newcomer thi! Now, I have understood the scene that you need to work hard and move on. You cannot carry the baggage of the outcome on your shoulders.”
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Interview News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.