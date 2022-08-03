Rashmika Mandanna in traditional for Sita Ramam promotions

Rashmika is playing the role of Afreen, a Kashmiri Muslim in Sita Ramam.

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur also star in the film.

The much-awaited drama is slated for release on 5th August this year.

Rashmika Mandanna is as of now in the middle of advancing her forthcoming film Sita Ramam, which likewise includes Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in lead jobs.

The entertainer decided on an ethnic botanical dress with a stripped dupatta for the advancements.

She styled her hair in a fishtail and went for negligible make-up with pink cheeks and peach lipstick. Proclamation hoops and heels adjusted her look entirely well.

Rashmika Mandanna intrigued the crowd with her exhibitions on the cinema, which has driven her to procure a tremendous fan following.

Rashmika is often shot by the paparazzi as and when she ventures out in the city, outside her rec center, advancements or at the air terminal

Rashmika Mandanna is assuming the part of Afreen, a Kashmiri Muslim in Sita Ramam. She assumes the part of a storyteller in the romantic tale of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

Dulquer Salman will contain the job of Lieutenant Ram, a military official positioned in Kashmir while Mrunal will step into the shoes of Sita Mahalakshmi, his old flame.

The film guarantees a heart-contacting epic romantic tale in the midst of the background of a conflict.

Sita Ramam additionally stars Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma.

Supported by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the standard of Swapna Cinema, the film is being introduced by Vyjayanthi.

This much-anticipated show is scheduled for discharge on fifth August this year.

The producers are arranging a pre-discharge occasion for the film in Hyderabad tomorrow.

The freshest update about the occasion is that Adipurush entertainer Prabhas will be the Chief Guest for the slam.

It’s been quite a while since the Radhe Shyam star went to a film gathering and consequently, the fans will watch out for him tomorrow.

