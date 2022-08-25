Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna shares the ‘real me’ photos on Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna shares the ‘real me’ photos on Instagram

Articles
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna shares the ‘real me’ photos on Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna shares the ‘real me’ photos on Instagram

Advertisement
  • Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently posted four self-portraits on social media, claiming that they represented her in her truest form.
  • “I don’t really remember when this was shot.. but other than being an actor, I think these are the four pictures that just describe me as ME!” Rashmika wrote on Instagram.
  • “It makes me feel calm… looking at these pictures. It’s so strange but I love it!,” she wrote.
Advertisement

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently posted four self-portraits on social media, claiming that they represented her in her truest form.

Also Read

Rashmika Mandanna casts a spell as she shares a magical pic
Rashmika Mandanna casts a spell as she shares a magical pic

Rashmika Mandanna is popular among moviegoers. Her charming antics have made her...


“I don’t really remember when this was shot.. but other than being an actor, I think these are the four pictures that just describe me as ME!” Rashmika wrote on Instagram.

“They say na – that pictures can speak a thousand words. It such does. I don’t remember when these were taken but I think I remember the feeling I had when these were taken. So well, this is me in my own little world.”

“It makes me feel calm… looking at these pictures. It’s so strange but I love it!,” she wrote.

See the post here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The actress has enjoyed a phenomenal run in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, with all of her recent movies—from “Pushpa” to the just-released “Sita Ramam”—becoming smash smashes.

Also Read

Rashmika Mandanna on rumours with Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna on rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

The most recent rumour regarding Rashmika Mandanna's personal life was whether or...

Advertisement

She is now working on the bilingual movie “Varisu,” directed by Vamshi Paidipally and starring actor Vijay.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story