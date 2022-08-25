Rashmika Mandanna shares the ‘real me’ photos on Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna casts a spell as she shares a magical pic
Rashmika Mandanna is popular among moviegoers. Her charming antics have made her...
Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently posted four self-portraits on social media, claiming that they represented her in her truest form.
“They say na – that pictures can speak a thousand words. It such does. I don’t remember when these were taken but I think I remember the feeling I had when these were taken. So well, this is me in my own little world.”
“It makes me feel calm… looking at these pictures. It’s so strange but I love it!,” she wrote.
The actress has enjoyed a phenomenal run in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, with all of her recent movies—from “Pushpa” to the just-released “Sita Ramam”—becoming smash smashes.
She is now working on the bilingual movie “Varisu,” directed by Vamshi Paidipally and starring actor Vijay.
