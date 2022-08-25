Reality show Tamasha sparks meme frenzy on social media  

Advertisement
  • The reality show Tamasha is making rounds on social media.
  • The contestants were caught stealing food in the latest episode.
  • Tamasha’s house appears to always be prepared for entertainment.
Tamasha Ghar is a Pakistani reality show that has been living up to the hope that it will spice up TV in case reality show fans miss Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.

The show featured superstar Adnan Siddiqui as host and judge. He opened the first show by playing the flute. Among the candidates were actors Aamna Malick, Umer Aalam, Maira Khan, Humaira Asghar, Mareeha Safdar, Saeeda Imtiaz, and Saim Ali.

Well-known choreographer Niggah Ji, another contender, has been adding some entertaining moments to the episode. The talented choreographer makes sure that the venue appears to be prepared for the dances at all times.

On the third day’s programme, all of the competitors performed choreographed dances to the song Haye Dil Bechara. However, the dance video went viral and received harsh criticism from the public.

Overall, people have called the show “cringey,” yet the rating suggests otherwise. The crowd frequently tunes in for the gossip, small arguments, and humorous moments.

Due to its fascinating and intriguing content, the Pakistani reality show Tamasha has gained a lot of attention on social media. The immensely successful Indian show Bigg Boss served as an inspiration for the highly entertaining show.

