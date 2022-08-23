Reason behind Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s wedding in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s wedding in Georgia.

Ceremony took place in the southern state due to the couple’s amorous past.

Affleck and JLo got engaged for the first time in 2002 and split up two years later.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck decided to hold their wedding in Georgia in an effort to pay homage to their shared history.

The pair travelled to Ben Affleck’s 87-acre estate to celebrate their marriage with their family and children after getting married in Las Vegas in July.

According to sources, the 45-minute ceremony took place in the southern state due to the couple’s amorous past. Affleck and JLo got engaged for the first time in 2002 and split up two years later.

To express their love for one another, the couple purchased this house. The insider told that the pair, who got engaged in 2002 and divorced in 2004, “Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were first engaged.”

They share a particular bond, and since it was his 50th birthday last week, it made sense to propose right away, the insider continues.

Emme and Max, JLo’s twins who are 14 years old, and Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, Affleck’s son, were all present for the wedding festivities.

