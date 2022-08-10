Recent engagement of Princess Anne & Kate Middleton shocked royal fans

Princess Anne and Kate Middleton went out on the water over the weekend as part of a celebration.

The only daughter of the Queen, Princess Anne and Kate Middleton went out on the water over the weekend as part of a celebration for the Queen’s 50th birthday.

Princess was on the Solent to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne with sailors and yachters. More than 400 boats were on display in a spectacular show.

The official Twitter account for the Royal Family posted pictures from the event and said: “Princess Royal was on the Solent this weekend at a Platinum Jubilee celebration, following this year’s Cowes Week on the Isle of Wight.

“Over 400 boats from the local sailing and yachting community came together on the water for a spectacular showcase.

“Her Royal Highness carried out the Fleet Review and Motor Past Review as the Solent filled with a gathering of Dunkirk Little Ships, Sail Training Ships and historic yachts.”

Three of the photos that the official royal account posted show Princess Royal and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, on a boat.

The 71-year-old stayed with the nautical theme and wore a blue blazer over a white-and-blue-striped shirt and white pants.

The princess also put on her sporty polarised sunglasses, which she often wears outside when it’s sunny.

Princess Anne got engaged at the end of Cowes Week, which is one of the world’s oldest and biggest regattas.

Jonathan Nainby-Luxmoore, chairman of the organising committee, said before the Queen’s historic event, “The Royal Family continues to give wonderful support to the sailing community and charities in the Solent and her presence will make this special celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee even more memorable.”

Kate is known to like a lot of different sports, but her favourite is sailing.

The Duchess has taken part in a few charity regattas during her time as a working royal.

In August 2019, she competed against Prince William in a tournament to raise money for eight charities that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge support.

Kate recently joined the 1851 Trust while she was in Plymouth for the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.

After meeting young people who were taking part in the trust’s activities to promote sustainability, she got in the F50 catamaran to join the British racing team in a friendly Commonwealth Race against New Zealand.

In April, Kate and Princess Anne did their first ever event together, which made fans very happy.

Together, the royals went out in London to show how important services for mothers are.

When Anne and Kate went to the new joint hub of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG), they learned about digital tools that are being made to find and help women with high-risk pregnancies. They also learned about people who are working to prevent brain injuries during childbirth.

In 2018, Kate took over as patron of the RCOG, while Princess Royal has been patron of the RCM for 20 years.

