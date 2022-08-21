Recent Photos: Karan Singh Grover kisses Bipasha Basu’s belly

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have announced their first pregnancy.

The actress has been sharing pictures and videos of her flaunting her baby bump.

Bipasha says that she will not be taking up any kind of work because of the baby.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are encountering one of the most outstanding periods of their lives.

These two as of late left the entirety of their fans wonderfully amazed after they declared their most memorable pregnancy.

From that point forward the entertainer has been sharing pictures and recordings of her displaying her child knock.

The couple had shared an image from their pregnancy photoshoot to impart this uplifting news to fans and today once more the entertainer has shared another video which comprises of a few new pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s pregnancy photoshoot

In the video that Bipasha Basu shared, we can see a montage of a few delightful pictures.

Both Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are wearing white shirts and should be visible parading her pregnant tummy.

The Raaz entertainer should be visible shining in these photos and looks totally dazzling as she grins.

Karan then again, can’t quit taking a gander at his lovely spouse and kisses her child knock. Sharing this reel, Bipasha stated,“#monkeylove #parentstobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody #blessed #grateful.”

Bipasha Basu said that the arrangement was most certainly to zero in on the child throughout everyday life and she was not taking up any sort of work, since she needed to have a child, then begin working promptly once more. “It took me a little time.

In 2020, we completely dropped the idea because we didn’t know where the world was going, so for one year, we took a break from trying. In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived,” Bipasha said.

Further, reviewing the second when she found out when she was pregnant, she said it was an extremely profound day and recalled how she and Karan (Singh Grover) raced to her mom’s home and she was the primary individual Bipasha needed to tell.

The entertainer said that everybody was personal and it was her mom’s fantasy that she and Karan have a child. “I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this,” said the Race entertainer.

