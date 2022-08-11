Red Chillies Entertainment will produce Darlings in Tamil & Telugu

The Alia Bhatt-led movie Darlings was one of the most watched things on Netflix last week, and both viewers and critics loved it.

Alia Bhatt-led movie Darlings was one of the most watched things on Netflix last week, and both viewers and critics loved it. It is made by Shah Rukh Khan’s company, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Alia Bhatt’s company, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

It is directed by Jasmeet K Reen. Red Chillies Entertainment is going to make Darlings in Tamil and Telugu with Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma.

Red Chillies Entertainment’s Producer and COO, Gaurav Verma, confirmed the news by saying, “We’ve had the script for Darlings for a while, and as we were making it, we decided to make it in more than one language.

The film’s setting works in various languages. Now is the time. “The plot will remain the same, but we’ll make it local,” Gaurav adds. The Mumbai-set tale Darlings.

For Tamil and Telugu, we will now make a different world. We give the characters and their actions a sense of place.”

With Darlings, Red Chillies Entertainment will start making movies in Tamil and Telugu as a separate company. Do they want to go down that road in the future? “It’s a path we’d like to walk on if we had the chance. Jawan will be out in more than one language.

If we go into the Tamil and Telugu markets, we won’t do it all at once or open offices there. Instead, it will depend on the script. “Darlings has promise, so we’re going in that direction,” he says. The producer says that he chose not to sell the remake rights on purpose.

“Many individuals sell their story rights, but we want to translate this one. We want the script to mature properly after four years of labour.

We’ll fix linguistic issues, he promises. Gaurav leaves thrilled since Darlings was well-received. “It’s unusual to discover a movie that’s popular with audiences and reviewers. We’re stunned at the response. “It’s nice to get,” he adds.

