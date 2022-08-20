Reema Khan looks gorgeous as she walked at the Bridal Festive 2022

Lollywood actress Reema Khan, who has also worked as a director and producer, was once considered Pakistan’s finest cinema actress.

Reema has worked in more than 200 movies, and many people surely praised her. For her services to Pakistani cinema, she was also honoured with the Pride of Performance Award in 2019.

However, she quit the business shortly after marrying the esteemed surgeon, Dr. Tariq Shahab. Reema is enjoying her life after marriage and has a lovely son.

The Love Mein Ghum actress walked for the Bridal Festive 2022 last night and stole the limelight of the show with her beauty.

Have a look at her stunning pictures!

Earlier, the 50 years old talented actress performed Umrah. She uploaded images taken at Khana Kaaba. Reema prayed, “May Allah Bless our country Pakistan,” along with her.

It should be noted that the Bulandi actress married Pakistani-American Cardiologist Dr. Tariq Shahab in 2011 and gave birth to her first son in 2015.

