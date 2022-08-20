Remix Pasoori: Netizens reacts to hit Coke Studio Africa

The lasting success of Coke Studio’s smash hit Pasoori, which reached unprecedented heights by garnering 300 million views, has secured the song of the year title.

Pasoori is now the third song in the 14-year history of the Coke Studio to receive 300 million views on YouTube due to its popularity.

A fresh and remixed version of “Pasoori” was just released by Coke Studio Africa. Ali Sethi, Reekado Banks, and Nigerian Afrobeats are included in the song. African influences can be heard in the melody of the new rendition of “Pasoori.”

The funky song, which was first performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill in Coke Studio season 14, has gained recognition outside of India as several Bollywood superstars have been seen swaying to the entrancing music.

The song immediately went viral after its release on social media. Below are some conflicting opinions expressed by online users.

