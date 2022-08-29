Report: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘primadonnas’

Many experts have told them not to go back to the UK.

Charles Rae, an expert on the royal family, made this claim in an interview.

He said they would never get the public love they had before Megxit.

In his most recent interview with GB News, Charles Rae, an expert on the royal family, made this claim.

He started by pointing out the couple’s flaws and telling them they shouldn’t expect to get back “any public love” they had before Megxit.

He was quoted as saying, “No, I can’t see them, I can’t see them ever getting any of the public love that they [once] had.”

He also said, “There was a lot of public love for them right at the start. Up to the marriage, through the marriage, and everything else.”

“It’s only when they started acting like primadonnas, that they lost that public love. They were two of the most popular members of the Royal Family.”

“For that time, and they would have been set for life in the Royal Family. They didn’t want to, they wanted to pick up their toys and go away.”

Before he finished, he said, “Tell us all how to live our lives with environmental and everything else, they are not going to get the love back, never.”

