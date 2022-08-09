Advertisement
Report: Reconciliation between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Report: Reconciliation between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

  • Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not planning to rekindle their romance.
  • The couple dated for only nine months.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have no plans to get back together.

The relationship between the two, who were only dating for nine months, was unable to endure Davidson’s “packed” schedule.

One insider claims, “They’ve obviously been slowing down.” Things heated up rapidly at first since he could visit Kim and spend time with her back and forth, but now his calendar is so full.

According to the source:

“Pete is still super bummed, though, about the breakup,” continues the insider. “They really hit it off and had a ton of fun together, but it feels like it ran its course.”

“It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn’t sudden,” explains the source. “And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now.”

