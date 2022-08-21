Response on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wedding vows in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to repeat their vows.

The couple decides to celebrate their second wedding in the US.

They wanted to redo it because Harry loves America so much.

Four years after their marriage in 2018, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are under criticism for allegedly planning to repeat their vows in the United States.

The couple’s decision to celebrate their second wedding in the US has been criticized by royal expert Angela Levin, who called it a “insult” to the royal family.

She recently made an appearance on GB News and declared that Meghan and Harry’s second wedding in the US will be a major slap on the face for Queen Elizabeth and the other royals.

According to Angela Levin, who was mentioned by the sources, “They want to demonstrate what a “genuine proper wedding” will be like, in my opinion. Despite the fact that their wedding was largely American, they claimed they wanted something specifically American. Additionally, they wanted to redo it because Harry loves America so much.

“In other words, I believe that if you read between the lines, it will ‘blow you’ in the UK.”

Along with that, she called it “unkind” to the British royal family.

