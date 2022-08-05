Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor in black

Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are two of Bollywood’s most famous star children.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda gave birth to Navya and her younger brother Agastya

They are their grandchildren.

Advertisement

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the daughter of the veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor. She is not an actor herself, but she is still a diva because she is always in the news for one reason or another. Riddhima spends a lot of time on Instagram and often posts photos of her family that are rarely seen. She is often seen spending quality time with her mommy Neetu Kapoor. For example, they go to family events and festivals together. Since Rishi Kapoor died of cancer in 2020, his daughter Riddhima has been there for her mom and given her all the help she needs.

Riddhima also shared a picture with her mother Neetu on her Instagram stories on Thursday. The two of them are wearing the same black t-shirts and goggles. Neetu wore a denim jacket as well. The mother and daughter looked beautiful as they smiled for the camera together. Riddhima posted the cute photo and wrote, “Same, same, but different.” Neetu also put it on her Instagram story.

On the work front, Neetu was recently seen in Dharma Productions’ “JugJugg Jeeyo,” which was her return to the big screen after a long time away. The movie also had important roles for Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. It was a hit at the box office. You can now watch “JugJugg Jeeyo” on Amazon Prime Video. She also participated in the dance reality show “Dance Deewane Junior.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, on the other hand, didn’t become an actor like her brother Ranbir Kapoor. Instead, she chose to be a jewellery designer. Riddhima chose a different career path for herself, even though her parents were movie stars and her family had a long history in the movie business.