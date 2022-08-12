Advertisement
Rihanna is embracing her body and is not rushing to lose weight

  • Rihanna is not eager to lose her postpartum weight
  • Source close to Rihanna revealed that She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel pressure to lose it quickly
  • Source further revealed that Rihanna is a workaholic so it’s nice to see her taking the time to flourish in motherhood.
Rihanna is not eager to lose her postpartum weight because she is “embracing” her body and focusing on motherhood.

A source told a magazine that the 34-year-old Diamonds singer, who made headlines with her daring maternity attire before welcoming her child with ASAP Rocky in May, is “not in a hurry to lose weight.”

“She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel pressure to lose it quickly,” the source added. “Rihanna is a workaholic so it’s nice to see her taking the time to flourish in motherhood.”

The singer loved flaunting her tummy during pregnancy as she said that she had “so much fun” dressing up and not having to worry about “covering” her baby bump.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she told Vogue at the time. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'” RiRi added. “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” Rihanna, who received backlash for exposing her body during pregnancy, shared with the outlet.

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?” she said.

