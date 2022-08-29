Riteish Deshmukh starrer ‘Plan A Plan B’ announces release date

The Netflix comedy “Plan A Plan B” starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia will debut on September 30.

During its Films Day event on Monday, the streaming service debuted a brief teaser and disclosed the film’s release date.

The film, which was written and directed by Rajat Arora, also stars seasoned performer Poonam Dhillon and well-known influencer Kusha Kapila.

Advertisement

The Netflix comedy “Plan A Plan B” starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia will debut on September 30. During its Films Day event on Monday, the streaming service debuted a brief teaser and disclosed the film’s release date.

Also Read Genelia Deshmukh: Riteish Deshmukh takes on role of housewife Genelia will be seen in two Hindi films, 'Mister Mummy' and 'Trial...

The film, which was written and directed by Rajat Arora, also stars seasoned performer Poonam Dhillon and well-known influencer Kusha Kapila. The movie is about a matchmaker and a divorce lawyer and what happens when they fall in love, according to the official synopsis. Deshmukh expressed excitement for his upcoming Netflix film debut.

“It has been a wonderful experience working on this film – and I am truly excited for my film debut on Netflix across 190 countries. Opposites, coming together – always make for a fun watch and we hope the audience enjoys the movie as much as we enjoyed making it!” the actor said in a statement.

“It has been an absolute blast working with Riteish and the entire team of ‘Plan A Plan B’. The film brings a completely fresh dynamic to the audience and we are so excited for them to see it!” added Bhatia.

Also Read How did Riteish Deshmukh’s wife punish him? Actress Genelia Deshmukh shared an interesting video on social media in which...

Advertisement

Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd). While Trilok Malhotra, and K R Harish are the producers of “Plan A Plan B.” (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd).