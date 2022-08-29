Advertisement
date 2022-08-29
Riteish Deshmukh starrer ‘Plan A Plan B’ announces release date

Articles
The Netflix comedy “Plan A Plan B” starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia will debut on September 30. During its Films Day event on Monday, the streaming service debuted a brief teaser and disclosed the film’s release date.

The film, which was written and directed by Rajat Arora, also stars seasoned performer Poonam Dhillon and well-known influencer Kusha Kapila. The movie is about a matchmaker and a divorce lawyer and what happens when they fall in love, according to the official synopsis. Deshmukh expressed excitement for his upcoming Netflix film debut.

“It has been a wonderful experience working on this film – and I am truly excited for my film debut on Netflix across 190 countries. Opposites, coming together – always make for a fun watch and we hope the audience enjoys the movie as much as we enjoyed making it!” the actor said in a statement.

“It has been an absolute blast working with Riteish and the entire team of ‘Plan A Plan B’. The film brings a completely fresh dynamic to the audience and we are so excited for them to see it!” added Bhatia.

Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd). While Trilok Malhotra, and K R Harish are the producers of “Plan A Plan B.” (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd).

