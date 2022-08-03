Road House Reboot: Oscar & Tony-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal will lead in movie

The movie will star Jake Gyllenhaal and a star-studded cast.

There is no word on when the movie will be released.

Gyllenhaal plays an ex-UFC fighter who works as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

Advertisement

Prime Video announced that Road House Reboot a new version of Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal founded a new home on the streaming app.

Patrick Swayze, Sam Elliot, Kelly Lynch, and Ben Gazzara were casted in Road House, which aired in 1989. Even though critics didn’t like it, it did well at the box office and went on to become a cult classic.

BOL News will tell you everything you need to know about Road House, a show that will only be on Prime Video.

When Road House Reboot will be released?

Right now, there is no date set for when Road House will come out.

Prime Video has just given the movie the go-ahead, so it’s likely that Road House won’t come out until at least 2023.

Advertisement

Only on Prime Video will you be able to watch Road House.

The idea of remaking the movie first came up in November 2021. Nine months later, the project was given the official go-ahead.

In a statement, Jennifer Salke, who is in charge of Amazon Studios, said, “Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie.

In a statement, Jennifer Salke, who is in charge of Amazon Studios, said, “Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. ” We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel [Silver], Doug [Liman], and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

Who are the actors?

Jake Gyllenhaal, who has been nominated for both an Oscar and a Tony, will lead the cast of the Road House remake.

Advertisement

At the moment, not much is known about the character, but Gyllenhaal will play a modern version of James Dalton, who was played by Patrick Swayze.

Jake Gyllenhaal goes to the 75th anniversary screening of “The Innocent (L’Innocent)” at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 24, 2022. This is part of the 75th annual Cannes film festival. Road House is getting a new start, and Gyllenhaal will be in it. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Gyllenhaal will be joined by a strong cast, including Billy Magnussen from No Time to Die, Daniela Melchoir from The Suicide Squad, Gbemisola Ikumelo from A League of Their Own, Lukas Gage from The White Lotus, Travis Van Winkle from You, and Hannah Love Lanier from A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Also in Road House are B.K. Cannon from Why Women Kill, Arturo Castro from Broad City, Dominique Columbus from Ray Donovan, and Beau Knapp from Seven Seconds.

What is the story of Road House?

Patrick Swayze played James Dalton, a bouncer who was hired to clean up a bar in Missouri. But he gets into trouble when he meets crooked businessman Brad Wesley (played by Ben Gazzara).

Advertisement

Variety says that in the new version of Road House, Gyllenhaal plays an ex-UFC fighter who works as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

In a scene from the 1988 movie “Road House,” Patrick Swayze tends to a wound.

Doug Liman, who directed Mr. & Mrs. Smith, is on board to direct the reboot. Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry wrote the script.

Joel Silver, who made the first show, is back to make the second one.

Doug Liman, the movie’s director, said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved ‘Road House’ legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

Silver added: “The original Road House has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one.”

Advertisement

Is there a movie preview of Road House Reboot?

No, there isn’t a trailer for it yet but will probably go down as the movie’s release date gets closer.