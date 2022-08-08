Rohit Shetty calls Ranveer Singh “the next superstar”

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors of Hindi cinema.

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors of Hindi cinema, having excelled in the space of making action and comedy films.

His most recent film, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, currently holds the record for having the highest opening weekend in pandemic times. He is currently preparing for his next film, Cirkus, a humorous escapade led by Ranveer Singh, which will be followed by Singham 3 starring Ajay Devgn.

He moves out of the Golmaal world to explore comedy in a slightly different space bringing in the vibe of a Disney film with Cirkus. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty says, “I am happy as we had to experiment in the comic space with young kids.”

The filmmaker adds, “It has all the elements of Golmaal and also all the Golmaal characters – from Sanjay Mishra to Mukesh Tiwari, Johnny Lever, Ashwini Kalsekar. This film is for the audience who loved Golmaal, All The Best and Bol Bachchan.”

Rohit has collaborated on comedic capers with Ajay Devgn throughout his career despite the actor’s sometimes sombre approach to the genre. He advances with Cirkus and Ranveer Singh, who is renowned for being a bundle of energy.

Shetty explains the idea of making a comedy with Ranveer saying, “I was confident that he would be a good choice for a comedy film like Golmaal, because we had done Simmba, which has some undertones of humour. He knows his comic time and has hold over the genre. He is a great actor, who you can mould in any space. He can do Simmba, Cirkus, Khilji, Ram Leela or Bajirao (Mastani). He is going to be the next superstar because he can perform in all the genres.”

Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi were all brought together by Rohit, who established the cop universe in India. Is he now preparing to combine Cirkus and Golmaal? Finally, Rohit says, “Maybe we will. maybe in the future” Ranveer appears in Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, and Pooja Hegde. A significant Christmas 2022 release is imminent.