Rohit Shetty is going to make another “Golmaal” movie.

Rohit Shetty, a well-known Indian director, recently made headlines when he announced that he and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn were going to make another Golmaal movie.

According to the Times of India, Shetty has confirmed that filming for Golmaal 5 could start right after Singham 3 or a year later.

Shetty couldn’t work on Golmaal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that things are back to normal, the production house will start filming the fifth part.

In an interview with a news site, the director of Dilwale said, “I’ll keep making Golmaal as long as I’m making movies.” Shetty seemed happy with the kinds of movies he makes, which are mostly cop movies like Golmaal and now Cirkus.

Even though the movie business is in disarray, Shetty and his team are still “making the cinema commercial and multi-genre,” the director told Pinkvilla.

This year, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Siddharth Malhotra will star with Shetty in the movie The Indian Police Force.

