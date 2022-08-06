Advertisement
Role of James Franco criticised by Latino actor

In a forthcoming film, the casting of James Franco as former Cuban president Fidel Castro has been criticised by a Latino actor.

Actor John Leguizam posted the news of Franco’s casting on Instagram and remarked, “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott!”

The scenario, according to Leguizamo, who was born in Bogotá, Colombia, is “f***** up.”

This is one of Franco’s first significant casting announcements following his 2018 sexual misconduct allegations.

