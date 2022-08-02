Ronnie Dunn’s new album, 100 Proof Neon, is his sixth solo album.

He says he wanted to go back to the ’80s jukebox era of country music.

He is currently on his Reboot 2022 tour.

Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s.

“100 Proof Neon,” Dunn’s sixth solo album, is a return to the country music he listened to growing up, which he defined as country music with a little rock music thrown in, drawing inspiration from bands like Paycheck and performers like Johnny Lee.

He believes that a song’s reception by listeners and its danceability are the most crucial qualities.

“Well, I’ve been wanting to do it forever, and I took everything back to the same content, well, 99% of it back to the clubs and the honky-tonks that we played down in Texas and Oklahoma,” Dunn said. “I tried to just go back to the jukebox days when we were … if you could make people dance in these clubs … it didn’t matter how good your band was back then, if you could get them up to dance … you got hired again.”

A fresh up-and-coming singer named Jake Worthington, who recently signed with the Big Loud record label and is working on his own debut album, is featured on the second track from the album, “Honky Tonk Town.”

After hearing Worthington’s voice on a project he was working on with Big Loud Records, Dunn chose to collaborate with him. He said Worthington had a distinctive voice.

“It’s a project where Hardy was doing a bunch of songs, and they asked me to sing with Jake Owen on a song called ‘Jonesin’,’ and I did it,” Dunn recalled. “When it came back, there were three voices on it, and the third voice is the one that really clicked my interest. He sounded like Lefty Frizzell.”

Although Dunn is loving going back in time with his most recent record, he acknowledges that he listens to a lot of contemporary country musicians. He, like many others, has shifted to streaming rather than listening to the radio to locate new music, therefore the way he gets the music has changed.

Luke Combs, whom Dunn described as “a serious vocalist,” Morgan Wallen, and Chris Stapleton—whom Dunn claims to have known for a very long time—are all artists that Dunn claims to admire.

“I’ve known Chris Stapleton from years ago when he was here working just as a writer,” Dunn said. “I used to always tell him, ‘Man, you’re going to be a star. You are a star with that voice and your ability to write.’’’

Dunn, who is presently on his Reboot 2022 tour, claims that there will be no slowing down in his future because every show has been “ridiculously over the top” and “so much fun.”

“I had 10 years of off time to figure out that I really didn’t want to do all those things that I wanted to do when I was off but sing,” Dunn said. “So, I’m glad to be back in the game.”

Dunn’s album, “100 Proof Neon,” dropped Friday, July 29.