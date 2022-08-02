Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is return to country music of ’80s
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is return to country music of ’80s

Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is return to country music of ’80s

Articles
Advertisement
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is return to country music of ’80s

Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is return to country music of ’80s

Advertisement
  • Ronnie Dunn’s new album, 100 Proof Neon, is his sixth solo album.
  • He says he wanted to go back to the ’80s jukebox era of country music.
  • He is currently on his Reboot 2022 tour.
Advertisement

Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s.

“100 Proof Neon,” Dunn’s sixth solo album, is a return to the country music he listened to growing up, which he defined as country music with a little rock music thrown in, drawing inspiration from bands like Paycheck and performers like Johnny Lee.

He believes that a song’s reception by listeners and its danceability are the most crucial qualities.

“Well, I’ve been wanting to do it forever, and I took everything back to the same content, well, 99% of it back to the clubs and the honky-tonks that we played down in Texas and Oklahoma,” Dunn said. “I tried to just go back to the jukebox days when we were … if you could make people dance in these clubs … it didn’t matter how good your band was back then, if you could get them up to dance … you got hired again.”

Also Read

Drake contracts Covid for the second time
Drake contracts Covid for the second time

Drake was set to perform with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at...

A fresh up-and-coming singer named Jake Worthington, who recently signed with the Big Loud record label and is working on his own debut album, is featured on the second track from the album, “Honky Tonk Town.”

Advertisement

After hearing Worthington’s voice on a project he was working on with Big Loud Records, Dunn chose to collaborate with him. He said Worthington had a distinctive voice.

“It’s a project where Hardy was doing a bunch of songs, and they asked me to sing with Jake Owen on a song called ‘Jonesin’,’ and I did it,” Dunn recalled. “When it came back, there were three voices on it, and the third voice is the one that really clicked my interest. He sounded like Lefty Frizzell.”

Although Dunn is loving going back in time with his most recent record, he acknowledges that he listens to a lot of contemporary country musicians. He, like many others, has shifted to streaming rather than listening to the radio to locate new music, therefore the way he gets the music has changed.

Also Read

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘FaceTime consistently’ amid long distance
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘FaceTime consistently’ amid long distance

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been living apart while he films...

Luke Combs, whom Dunn described as “a serious vocalist,” Morgan Wallen, and Chris Stapleton—whom Dunn claims to have known for a very long time—are all artists that Dunn claims to admire.

“I’ve known Chris Stapleton from years ago when he was here working just as a writer,” Dunn said. “I used to always tell him, ‘Man, you’re going to be a star. You are a star with that voice and your ability to write.’’’

Advertisement

Dunn, who is presently on his Reboot 2022 tour, claims that there will be no slowing down in his future because every show has been “ridiculously over the top” and “so much fun.”

“I had 10 years of off time to figure out that I really didn’t want to do all those things that I wanted to do when I was off but sing,” Dunn said. “So, I’m glad to be back in the game.”

Dunn’s album, “100 Proof Neon,” dropped Friday, July 29.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable family portrait with fans
Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable family portrait with fans
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave royal drama behind
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave royal drama behind
Beyonce and Harry Styles are among the first BRIT Awards winners
Beyonce and Harry Styles are among the first BRIT Awards winners
Rakhi Sawant shares her reaction to Kiara and Sidharth wedding
Rakhi Sawant shares her reaction to Kiara and Sidharth wedding
Meghan Markle has the 'perfect excuse' to skip King Charles' coronation
Meghan Markle has the 'perfect excuse' to skip King Charles' coronation
King Charles not willing to land ceremonial role to Andrew at coronation
King Charles not willing to land ceremonial role to Andrew at coronation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story