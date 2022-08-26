Royal experts praise William and Kate’s move to Windsor

The Duke and Duchess are moving from Kensington Palace to Windsor.

Royal children may experience significant changes as a result of the reluctance.

The Cambridge’s used a commercial plane to travel to Scotland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that they will relocate to Adelaide Cottage on Windsor grounds, thus they are getting ready to leave Kensington Palace.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, William and Kate’s children, who will soon be attending a new school, are also expected to experience significant changes as a result of the most recent relocation.

Royal specialists Christine Ross and Christine Garibaldi have praised William and Kate for their effort to remain connected to the family despite the significant changes.

Ross explained to a magazine that “It’s a significant transition, and I believe that for young children, quality family time is beneficial.

“You’re surrounded by family, and they go to Balmoral for the summer vacation every year, so this is sort of a tradition for them,” she continued.

The Cambridge’s use a commercial plane to travel to Scotland’s Balmoral for vacation this summer was also praised by the experts.

The expert stated that Kate is “just kind of you know, roughing it like everyone else” because the flight is so brief and there is no first class.

Moreover, Garibaldi added: “If I had the chance to see her, I would give anything to be a regular traveller on that aircraft. “I’m aware that there is a film of her, you know, behaving just like us as we disembark, manage the kids, and gather everyone together, she continued.

