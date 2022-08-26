Royal Family celebrates #internationaldogday

International Dog Day is celebrated on Friday.

Buckingham Palace shared photos of the royal family with their pets.

The 96-year-old monarch received a 6-week-old corgi from Prince Andrew last summer.

The royal family is paying tribute to their cherished pets!

On Friday, also known as International Dog Day, Buckingham Palace shared photographs of kings with their dogs from its archives.

An Instagram post stated, “On #InternationalDogDay take a look through some of our favourite photographs in the Royal Collection that feature some of The Royal Family’s canine partners throughout history,”

The Royal Collection contains more than 450,000 photographs, according to the palace, which also provided a link to the Royal Collection Trust’s enormous archives.

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret with a corgi as children, their father King George VI with another corgi, and their grandpa King George V with a pug.

Other dogs appeared in photos with Queen Victoria, her son King Edward VII, his wife Queen Alexandra, and their children Prince Albert Victor, Prince George, and Princess Louise of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth continues to retain corgis, her renowned favourite breed, despite having kept them for the entirety of her adult life. The UK local news channel said last summer that the 96-year-old monarch received a 6-week-old corgi from her son Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. On what would have been her late husband Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, she allegedly greeted the dog.

Fergus, one of two puppies given to her when Prince Philip was sick in March 2021, died suddenly. Fergus was a dorgi (a corgi-dachshund mix) named after the Queen’s uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died in 1915.

Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton all keep dogs at home. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a cocker spaniel named Orla, who accompanied William to a charity polo tournament in July.

Earlier this week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced a new pet to their family last month. Momma Mia is an elderly beagle that was one of 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding farm last month.

Animal rights attorney Shannon Keith, who heads the Beagle Freedom Project, which is coordinating adoptions, said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the most loving, sensitive and caring adopters I have ever met!”

“We were so honored that they have been supporting Beagle Freedom Project and chose to adopt a dog who has been abused.”

The pair could have picked one of the many available puppies, but they chose to adopt the elderly dog instead, according to the organiser.

“They made a point to adopt a rescue named Mia, who most would overlook because she is older, has health issues and is traumatized by her past,” Keith said. “I was so impressed by their commitment to animal welfare! They have been following up letting us know how well Momma Mia is doing in her new, amazing home!”

