Royal Family is “inviting incredible abuse” at Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been cautioned against welcoming the “unbelievable maltreatment” the world appears ‘never going to budge’ on dropping on her.

Entertainer Denée Benton gave this case in her meeting with Tatler Magazine.

There, she tended to the real factors of being a minority and referred to Megxit.

Ms Benton was cited saying,

“Being the first and only [person of colour], you’re really set up for an incredible amount of abuse – the system isn’t set up to support you.”

“And I think that [because of] the lineage of the really profoundly devastating effects of colonisation as it relates to the monarchy, you can’t necessarily just pop a black person in.”

“It requires a lot of reckoning,” Benton even proceeded to charge, particularly with regards to completely ‘tolerating’ such a change.

She believes the stress of such a change has the power to “eat someone alive.”

Unless you’re ready to do that work, then the person who’s put in that position ends up suffering more than the changes they are able to make,” and will just “get eaten alive or make the choice to protect themselves,” get eaten alive or pursue the decision to safeguard themselves,” she added prior to finishing up.

