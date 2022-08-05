Royal family nervous about fourthcoming autobiography of Prince Harry

The British Royal Family is rumoured to be “nervous” about Prince Harry’s forthcoming biography, which is rumoured to include intimate details about his life as a royal.

According to rumours, the royal family is concerned about what Harry may have put in the unreleased book, especially in light of his apparent ongoing animosity with the family.

The British news agency quoted a person close to the royals as stating, “There is now a tsunami of anxiety among the royals regarding what Harry will write. Many are cautiously optimistic that he will solve a few issues, but hold out little hope.”

This is not all… Yet another insider told the British magazine, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood… There is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”