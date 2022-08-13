Royal Family Tweet that brings back memory of royal celebrations in June

It’s been 70 days since the “central weekend” of royal jamboree celebrations.

Trooping the Colour, the lighting of the Jubilee beacon and Prince Louis’ antics were highlights.

Her Majesty’s warm and casual interaction with Paddington Bear was popular among fans.

The official Royal Family Twitter page reminded followers that 70 days have passed since the “central weekend” of royal celebrations. In the video, the Firm’s social media account cites seven potential royal jamboree highlights.

Trooping the Colour, the lighting of the Jubilee beacon, the ceremony of thanksgiving, the celebration at the palace, Prince Charles’ tribute to the Queen, the “colours and music” of the Platinum Pageant, and the farewell “balcony appearance” of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace were among the events.

The film concluded by inviting viewers to share their own favourite holiday memories.

The announcement triggered a spirited discussion among royal enthusiasts.

Advertisement Can you believe it’s been 7️⃣0️⃣ days since the The Queen’s #PlatinumJubilee central weekend!? 💜 What are your favourite memories from the Jubilee? Share them with us below. We’ll start… — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 12, 2022

@wendywenwitch wrote: “The wonderful video of Her Majesty taking tea with Paddington Bear, and showing him her Marmalade sandwiches in her handbag.

“God Bless The Queen. And God bless Paddington Bear, too.”

@gundigandhi chimed in by adding: “I would have liked to have been there, unfortunately too far away.

This was my favourite moment 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yaNZ97HMw6 — ℬℯ𝓁𝒾ℯ𝓋ℯ♡ (@ishweta) August 12, 2022

Can’t choose but this was priceless pic.twitter.com/GkLzh3dn7m — Judy Abbott (@realfiesta) August 12, 2022

“I had seen a lot on TV and followed it on the internet.

“Then the great video with the Paddington bear turned out great.”

@darleschickens_ wrote: “I enjoyed the Queen having tea with Paddington Bear.”

Fans loved Prince Louis’ rambunctious and often humorous behaviour, like as covering his ears during a flypast above Buckingham Palace.

You Ma’am are my favourite memory of the Jubilee. It was so lovely to see you on the Balcony after a wonderful Trooping the Colour and again after the great Pageant. The whole weekend was a wonderful tribute to you and your magnificent reign.#GodSaveOurGraciousQueen 👑 pic.twitter.com/ixa9eB4PzC — Judith Ince 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@judithin77) August 12, 2022

“Prince Louis!” remarked @coogprof9521.

@american rf fan commented, “Her Majesty on the balcony and little Louis’ many impish faces.”

Others found the final balcony appearance to be the highlight.

@katieschneide20 said: “Traveling from Texas to celebrate Her Majesty and her 70 incredible years of service!

“Seeing the 2 balcony appearances of the Queen up close was absolutely my favourite.

“She is a treasure to our world!”

@loveflowers33 added: “It was such an amazing weekend.

“Her Majesty with Paddington Bear was fantastic, but my favourite is probably when she came out onto the balcony at the end of the weekend.”

