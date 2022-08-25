Royal specialist: Meghan Markle is only competent of taking care of herself.

It appear after the first episode of the Duchess’ shocking podcast, is released.

Prince Harry also made a brief public appearance .

After listening to the first episode of the Duchess’ shocking podcast, royal specialist claims that Meghan Markle is only competent of taking care of herself.

When Meghan invited tennis player Serena William to appear on Archetypes, she attacked the media and the royal family for “negatively” portraying her as an “ambitious” woman.

Prince Harry, the couple’s husband, also made a brief public appearance in the opening minutes of the broadcast.

Richard Palmer, a royal specialist, said this in response to presenter Pandora Forsyth’s question on the podcast: “Americans in especially speak a lot about the British tabloids and everything, but I think if you read the posh media in the UK today, you will see quite similar criticisms of the item.

“Most journalists who evaluated it for the British national publications have panned it.”

The point that some reviewers have made, according to Mr. Palmer, is that it seems as though Harry must be present because without him, she would be nothing.

“What has made her a bigger brand and more prominent is the fact that she is now a member of the Royal Family, although an exiled one.

She does not represent the Queen or the UK, and she does not represent anyone.

The expert continued, “She truly just portrays herself.

