Royal photographer struggles to take Prince louis photographs

Prince Louis gives royal photographer a tough time.

Royal photographer revealed his memories of photographing Prince Louis.

The youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Advertisement

Photographer Chris Jackson, who has photographed many royal occasions, revealed his memories of photographing Prince Louis, the youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

According to Magazine, the photographer acknowledged on Instagram Stories that it was challenging to photograph Louis at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

He wrote, “What a character, I was battling to keep the camera steady as I was smiling while taking these photographs.

The fact that you never know what to anticipate with the younger members of the royal family is what makes it interesting, he added in a recent interview with magazine.

“I believe that applies to a lot of what I do since you can’t always control what’s happening in front of you.

This adds an element of luck and the fact that, you know, some days you get the photo [and] some days you don’t, so you have to learn to expect the unexpected and [stay] on [your] toes, he continued.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Louis former £14,500 school where young children visit museums and learn French The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte...