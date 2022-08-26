Royals cast Meghan Markle as ‘the bad guy’ because she’s self-made

The Duchess of Sussex “intimated” the royal household.

She could issue one news release about abortion and the Palace would go into meltdown.

The Suits star is self-made.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle supposedly had a terrible rap among royals because she wouldn’t shut up and spoke her thoughts.

The Duchess of Sussex failed to uphold the royal tradition of “never complain, never explain,” according to royal analyst Eloise Parker, who made this assertion in an episode of the podcast The Firm: Blood, Lies, and Royal Succession.

“Stories started to filter out that she was unpleasant, but maybe she was making some good points,” the expert added.”

“Reform is difficult, as we are all aware, and the royal household found it easier to portray Meghan as the villain than to engage in any genuine grassroots change or quick action, according to Parker.

Additionally, royal writer Kinsey Schofield claimed that the Suits star, who is a “independent female,” “intimated” the royal household.

She is self-made, so I believe she has very high standards, the expert claimed.

Advertisement

And the Palace was very concerned about Meghan’s insistence on participating in politics. She could issue one news release about abortion or about anything else, Schofield said, and that could throw the Palace into meltdown.

Also Read Report: ‘not cut out’ royal Hollywood life of Meghan Markle The Duchess lacked "troubling comprehension" of both royal and public life. Meghan...