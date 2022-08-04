‘Royalteen’ movie official trailer releases on Netflix

The official release of the Royalteen movie trailer is now available on Netflix.

The Heir by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen, the first novel in the acclaimed young adult series Royalteen, served as the inspiration for the upcoming Norwegian film.

The love story Royalteen is about overcoming fear, accepting blame for one’s deeds, and destroying the internet.

Cast:

Ines Høysæter Asserson

Amalie Sporsheim

Filip Bargee Ramberg

Mathias Storhøi

Ina Dajanna Ervik

Hannah Larsen Walberg

Vår Sørensen Grønlie

Elli Müller Osborne

Niels Skåber

Carmen Andrea Høilund

Release Date:

Emilie Beck and Per-Olav Srensen’s film Royalteen will begin streaming on Netflix International on August 17.

Check out the trailer here!

When Lena (Ines Hysaeter Asserson), a new student, befriends and instantly falls in love with Kalle, also known as Karl Johan, the prince of Norway, the plot revolves around passion and mysteries (Mathias Story).