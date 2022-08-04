Advertisement
‘Royalteen’ movie official trailer releases on Netflix

The official release of the Royalteen movie trailer is now available on Netflix.

The Heir by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen, the first novel in the acclaimed young adult series Royalteen, served as the inspiration for the upcoming Norwegian film.

The love story Royalteen is about overcoming fear, accepting blame for one’s deeds, and destroying the internet.

Cast:

  • Ines Høysæter Asserson
  • Amalie Sporsheim
  • Filip Bargee Ramberg
  • Mathias Storhøi
  • Ina Dajanna Ervik
  • Hannah Larsen Walberg
  • Vår Sørensen Grønlie
  • Elli Müller Osborne
  • Niels Skåber
  • Carmen Andrea Høilund

Release Date:

Emilie Beck and Per-Olav Srensen’s film Royalteen will begin streaming on Netflix International on August 17.

Check out the trailer here!

When Lena (Ines Hysaeter Asserson), a new student, befriends and instantly falls in love with Kalle, also known as Karl Johan, the prince of Norway, the plot revolves around passion and mysteries (Mathias Story).

