Edition: English
Russia railway station strike kills 22 people

Russia railway station strike kills 22 people

  • Ukraine says a Russian missile assault on a railway station killed 22 people six months after Moscow’s invasion.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky announced the attack mid-UN Security Council meeting.
  • Five of the Chaplyne assault victims burned to death in a car.
Ukraine says a Russian missile assault on a railway station killed 22 people six months after Moscow’s invasion. Five of the Chaplyne assault victims burned to death in a car. 11-year-old kid also died. Volodymyr Zelensky announced the attack mid-UN Security Council meeting. He estimated 50 injuries.

Russia hasn’t commented. It denies attacking civil infrastructure. Mr Zelensky said he learnt about the hit on Chaplyne in the Dnipropetrovsk area as he was ready to speak to the Security Council. Four passenger carriages are on fire; the death toll might rise.

In April, a railway station attack killed around 50. Mr Zelensky suggested Russia may do something “cruel” to interrupt Ukraine’s independence day festivities. Earlier, he accused Moscow’s troops of turning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor into a “war zone” that threatened the plant and Europe and placed the globe “on the edge of radiation disaster.”

The UN Secretary General said the “senseless conflict” might plunge millions into poverty in Ukraine and abroad. Today, people throughout the globe celebrated Ukraine’s independence. World leaders flocked to help the troubled country.

Boris Johnson made an unscheduled visit to Kyiv to express his country’s solidarity, offering £54m ($63.5m) in fresh military assistance. US President Joe Biden promised an extra $3bn (£2.5bn). Australia, Germany, Finland, Poland, Turkey, and others sent support messages. Pope Francis appealed for “concrete efforts” to stop the conflict and prevent a nuclear accident at Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Kyiv’s streets were silent.

