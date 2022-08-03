Ryan Gosling shares a rare insight into fatherhood.

Ryan Gosling shares a rare insight into fatherhood. Esmeralda and Amada are his and his partner Eva Mendes’s, daughters.

When asked why he opted to star in The Gray Man and Barbie, Ryan revealed that his daughters were one of the factors.

The La La Land actor revealed that his main motivation for acting in the films was to spend time with Esmeralda and Amada, the children he had with Eva Mendes.

In an interview with the magazine, the actor said, “I’m like a dad first, and part of the motivation for shooting the film [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these amazing places and be there with my kids.”

“You know it’s funny, we travelled to France and stopped at the Louvre and other places. And if I were to ask them right now, “What did you like best about France?” The fruit platter at the hotel, they’ll say,” Gosling said.

The 41-year-old actor continued, “Well, Barbie was a method to do that. I would expose my kids to acting through Barbie. Although not necessarily in the sense that I’m doing it for them, I do believe for the first time that they are beginning to comprehend.

Despite the fact that nobody plays with Ken, they are unable to comprehend for their life of them why I want to play Ken! He continued, “But that’s why we have to share his tale.