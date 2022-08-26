Ryan Reynolds says he would like to slip into Ranveer Singh’s DMs

Ranveer Singh has come a long way since his first movie, Band Baaja Baaraat, which came out in 2010.

Ranveer Singh has come a long way since his first movie, Band Baaja Baaraat, which came out in 2010. Ranveer has been an actor for more than ten years, and in that time he has shown his potential, versatility, and range on the big screen many times. This has made the audience and critics love and praise him a lot. Ranveer is so well-known that his fame goes beyond national borders, languages, and cultures. The most recent thing Ryan Reynolds said about Ranveer is proof of the same thing.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, is promoting his new documentary series Welcome to Wrexham with Rob McElhenney right now. During this time, the actor talked to India Today, where he also said that he liked Ranveer. When asked whose direct messages (DMs) they would slip into if they had to, Rob didn’t answer because he knew his wife would be watching the interview. Ryan, on the other hand, said, “Ranveer Singh.” I’m pretty sure that everyone in India also wants to do it.”

In 2018, Ranveer dubbed Deadpool 2 in Hindi. This movie was made by Ryan Reynolds. The things they said on Instagram back then are also worth mentioning. Ranveer tagged Ryan and wrote, “It’s amazing how I’ve managed to be even more rude than my Canadian friend @VancityReynolds. I had no idea how satisfying and rewarding bad Hindi can be. #Deadpool2Hindi.” Ryan replied with his usual wit and charm, “Well, if I tried to swear in Hindi, there would probably be an international incident.” Ryan and Ranveer have been friends ever since, and Ryan has also been keeping an eye on Ranveer’s career choices.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is working on a number of interesting projects. Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and now he will be in Cirkus, which is being made by Rohit Shetty. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, which is directed by Karan Johar.

