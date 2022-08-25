Ryan Reynolds says he would love to slide into Ranveer’s DMs

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has once again stunned Indian fans!

The actor has admitted that he sneaks into Indian eateries to chow down on curries.

Also that he is also up on all the hottest and trendiest details in Bollywood.

The actor chose Ranveer Singh without hesitation when asked which Bollywood star’s DM he would like to slip into during a recent interview. Reynolds stated in a promotional interview for his upcoming OTT show that he would like to slide into Singh’s direct messages. He continued, “Pretty sure everyone in India wants to do it too,” he added.

While the handsome man dubbed “Deadpool 2” in Hindi, Ryan and Ranveer developed a sort of camaraderie. Hindi swear words were the basis of their friendship.

When Ranveer and Ryan posted on their social media accounts to talk about how wonderful slang can be, the Twitterati began to support their bromance. in a tweet, Ranveer said “Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart Ryan Reynolds. Never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language can be! ‘Deadpool 2′.”

Reynolds’ response was, “Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.” the foul-mouthed mercenary and heroic mutant who is well known for starring in movies.

It was at that point that Ranveer revealed that he had been an admirer of Reynolds’ work since the 1990s.

“I’m a fan since ‘Two Guys A Girl And A Pizza Place’ You’ve always inspired me. I even tried being Van Wilder for a phase in College Indiana University, but I was definitely a Taj (played by Kal Penn),” Ranveer wrote.

Ranveer has been in the news a lot lately due to the uproar around his nude photoshoot. The Mumbai police have called the actor to be questioned as part of their probe. The actor who was due to meet with the police on Monday changed his appointment and requested a later time.