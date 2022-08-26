Saawan Kumar Tak was cremated at Pawan Hans in Mumbai

Saawan Kumar Tak passed away on Thursday, August 25 at the age of 86.

He was suffering from old-age complications and admitted in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

His ex-wife Usha Khanna described him as a ‘very dear friend’.

Saawan Kumar Tak’s burial service is practically finished. The pro movie producer whose few movies particularly ‘Saajan Bina Suhagan’, ‘Souten’ and ‘Saajan Ki Saheli’ can’t be neglected died on Thursday, August 25 at 86 years old.

Saawan Kumar Tak’s family arrived at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium with his human remaining parts about an hour prior and the last customs are in progress.

Veteran Bollywood prsonalities Manmohan Shetty, David Dhawan, Sham Kaushal, and Prem Chopra were seen showing up at his burial service for the last customs.

The group of specialists that went to on him made an honest effort however Saawan Kumar Tak couldn’t be saved.

Tak’s ex and dearest companion Usha Khanna addressed ETimes yesterday.

Grieving his end, she said, “He was a very dear friend. In fact, even in our marriage, I always felt he was more a friend than my husband. That’s why it hurts me even more that I’ve lost my dear friend.”

Saawan Kumar Tak’s champion of ‘Souten’, Padmini Kolhapure had additionally spoken about him with ETimes. She was in a condition of shock last night when we called and wanted that Tak’s nephew had illuminated her Sawan Kumar Tak was unwell.

“I would have gone and met him. Saawan ji had a very important impact on my career.”

She continued by saying that Tak granted her a furlough on Ganesh Chaturthi while they were filming “Souten.

“Kal mat aana, kal hum shoot toh kar rahe hain, lekin jaise ki Ganesh Chaturthi hai jo aap celeberate karti hain, aap ghar par rehna. He was a man who always treated an actor’s personal life and professional life with the same importance.”

