Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saba Ali Khan drops an adorable pic of Inaaya Kemmu and Jeh

Saba Ali Khan drops an adorable pic of Inaaya Kemmu and Jeh

Articles
Advertisement
Saba Ali Khan drops an adorable pic of Inaaya Kemmu and Jeh
Advertisement
  • With his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members present, Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated his birthday at home.
  • A adorable photo of Saif’s son Jeh Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu from the birthday party was shared by their aunt.
  • Who frequently posts old photos of her family.
Advertisement

With his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members present, Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated his birthday at home. An adorable photo of Saif’s son Jeh and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu from the birthday party was shared by Saba Ali Khan. Who frequently posts old photos of her family.
Inaaya can be seen in the photo wearing a pink dress and a matching hair band. While Jeh may be seen sporting loose-fitting orange leggings and a t-shirt. Inaaya is seen handing her younger brother a balloon.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor’s son, Jeh Ali Khan, visits his aunt Saba Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor’s son, Jeh Ali Khan, visits his aunt Saba Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor's son Jehangir Ali Khan visited his aunt Saba Ali Khan...


Saba posted the image on her Instagram account and added:”The Finale. The cake cut, Everyone had a bite and soon left…. But… Guess who dropped in after school… To wish mamoojaan 💕 And reunite with her little cousin brother too! #innijaan #jehjaan That’s all folks . Party .. literally..over 🙂 The End. #saifalikhan #birthday #boy #timtim #ibrahim #kunalkhemu #familytime #celebration #love.”
Look at this:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Also Read

Saba Ali Khan poses with nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan
Saba Ali Khan poses with nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, posted photos of...

Earlier, she gave a glimpse of Saif cutting his birthday cakes. Along with the pictures, she wrote a hilarious note. The pictures also featured Bebo, Jeh, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Saba and Kunal. Her post read, “16th August….. 🧿 ❤️ Unfinished saga. Did u know ….? The cake was lit…. The cake was cut, But who got to eat it??;) Ah! The last pic! Actually… we’re all supposed to feed the birthday boy! Instead he ACTUALLY gave US a bite!! 😀 😘 The end of that. We missed U too Sara ! And ALL those who weren’t there!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Birthday News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story