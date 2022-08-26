Saba Ali Khan drops an adorable pic of Inaaya Kemmu and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor’s son, Jeh Ali Khan, visits his aunt Saba Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor's son Jehangir Ali Khan visited his aunt Saba Ali Khan...
With his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members present, Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated his birthday at home. An adorable photo of Saif’s son Jeh and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu from the birthday party was shared by Saba Ali Khan. Who frequently posts old photos of her family.
Inaaya can be seen in the photo wearing a pink dress and a matching hair band. While Jeh may be seen sporting loose-fitting orange leggings and a t-shirt. Inaaya is seen handing her younger brother a balloon.
Earlier, she gave a glimpse of Saif cutting his birthday cakes. Along with the pictures, she wrote a hilarious note. The pictures also featured Bebo, Jeh, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Saba and Kunal. Her post read, “16th August….. 🧿 ❤️ Unfinished saga. Did u know ….? The cake was lit…. The cake was cut, But who got to eat it??;) Ah! The last pic! Actually… we’re all supposed to feed the birthday boy! Instead he ACTUALLY gave US a bite!! 😀 😘 The end of that. We missed U too Sara ! And ALL those who weren’t there!”
