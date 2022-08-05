Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Saba Faisal breaks silence about her relationship with daughter-in-law
Saba Faisal breaks silence about her relationship with daughter-in-law

Saba Faisal breaks silence about her relationship with daughter-in-law

Articles
Advertisement
Saba Faisal breaks silence about her relationship with daughter-in-law

“I regret posting a video against my son,” Saba Faisal

Advertisement

Due to the allegations that her son Salman Faisal and his wife Neha Malik were getting divorced, renowned actor Saba Faisal has been in the center of controversy.

The actress has repeatedly refuted the claims and asked her supporters not to spread them.

And once more, her daughter-in- law’s post about this issue was the reason it was discussed online. The Uraan star eventually made a noise to break the silence.

Saba Faisal has been working in the field for 20 years. She began her career as a newscaster before transitioning toward acting. Fans like her for her roles in popular drama serials like Qayamat, Raqeeb Se, Uraan, and most recently Dil-e-Momin with Faysal Qureshi.

Also Read

Saba Faisal shares adorable family pictures
Saba Faisal shares adorable family pictures

Saba Faisal treated fans with her adorable family pictures. She appears in...

Advertisement

The 64-year-old actress has come in for criticism because of the tension between her son and his wife. When internet users noticed mysterious posts published by Neha Malik on her social media, rumours began to circulate.

However, the actress eventually refuted all of the claims, and now another post has reignited the controversy. And to clear things up, the host questioned Saba about this on a recent interview, to which she responded, ‘I don’t want to talk about it but sometimes people who enter the family are not able to adjust within the system running in the household and it does create tensions.’

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kartik Aaryan says no girl can give the love that his dog gives him
Kartik Aaryan says no girl can give the love that his dog gives him
Meghan Markle's comment on William and Kate's wedding
Meghan Markle's comment on William and Kate's wedding
You can’t take your eyes off Saeeda Imtiaz new photos
You can’t take your eyes off Saeeda Imtiaz new photos
Rishi Kapoor's comment in docu-series embarrasses Neetu Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor's comment in docu-series embarrasses Neetu Kapoor
Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot to pray
Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot to pray
Emma Corrin from
Emma Corrin from "The Crown" joins "Deadpool 3"
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story