Saba Faisal breaks silence about her relationship with daughter-in-law

Due to the allegations that her son Salman Faisal and his wife Neha Malik were getting divorced, renowned actor Saba Faisal has been in the center of controversy.

The actress has repeatedly refuted the claims and asked her supporters not to spread them.

And once more, her daughter-in- law’s post about this issue was the reason it was discussed online. The Uraan star eventually made a noise to break the silence.

Saba Faisal has been working in the field for 20 years. She began her career as a newscaster before transitioning toward acting. Fans like her for her roles in popular drama serials like Qayamat, Raqeeb Se, Uraan, and most recently Dil-e-Momin with Faysal Qureshi.

The 64-year-old actress has come in for criticism because of the tension between her son and his wife. When internet users noticed mysterious posts published by Neha Malik on her social media, rumours began to circulate.

However, the actress eventually refuted all of the claims, and now another post has reignited the controversy. And to clear things up, the host questioned Saba about this on a recent interview, to which she responded, ‘I don’t want to talk about it but sometimes people who enter the family are not able to adjust within the system running in the household and it does create tensions.’